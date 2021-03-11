K-State tops TCU to advance to Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Ninth-seeded Kansas State will advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals with a 71-50 win over TCU Thursday.

Nijel Pack packed the Wildcats with 23 points, including 5-6 from three. Mike McGuirl added 17 points while dishing out five assists.

K-State will play top-seeded Baylor Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.