Advertisement

K-State tops TCU to advance to Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament
Nijel Pack, Kansas State vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Ninth-seeded Kansas State will advance to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals with a 71-50 win over TCU Thursday.

Nijel Pack packed the Wildcats with 23 points, including 5-6 from three. Mike McGuirl added 17 points while dishing out five assists.

K-State will play top-seeded Baylor Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less

Latest News

KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
Kansas AD: Miles shared nothing of misconduct allegations
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a...
KU to pay Les Miles settlement of $1,991,062.50 following termination
David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
KU’s McCormack, Enaruna in COVID protocols; will miss Big 12 Tournament