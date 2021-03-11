Advertisement

K-State Big 12 Tourney upset bid to top-seeded Baylor falls short

K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Top-seeded Baylor will move on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a quarterfinal scare from ninth-seeded Kansas State.

The Bears picked up a 74-68 win behind 24 points from MaCio Teague and 23 from Davion Mitchell to hand K-State their 20th loss of the season.

The Wildcats, who lost to Baylor by 31 and 48 in their two previous meetings this season, took a one-point lead at the 19-minute mark in the second half with a Nijel Pack three-pointer.

The Bears rallied back to take their largest lead of the game at 12 with 5:38 remaining. K-State would cut it to four in the final minute, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Freshmen Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford paced Wildcat scorers with 18 a piece.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans

Latest News

Arrowhead Stadium to be site of ‘mega vaccination event’
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in a three-point stance on the line of...
Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Jensen Heideman
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Jensen Heideman
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Jensen Heideman
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Jensen Heideman