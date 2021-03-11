“It really bothers me”: KDHE’S Dr. Norman vows Kansas vaccine ranking will improve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE’s Dr. Lee Norman says the state’s last-place ranking for vaccine administration keeps him up at night; but, says he hopes that will change in the next two weeks.

“It makes us look like we’re not performing as good as we are,” Secretary Norman told 13 News by Zoom Wednesday afternoon. “And we’re doing some diagnostic work to understand, and we are answering those questions, and we will fix it. But, it really bothers me when Kansans don’t feel it’s credible, the information they’re getting. And, you know what? It hasn’t been.”

Dr. Norman openly admits it doesn’t look good that the CDC’s data has consistently shown Kansas at the bottom of the list when you look at the number of vaccines we have received compared to the number that has been administered. He and the governor have insisted for weeks that the numbers are not accurate and up-to-date. Dr. Norman says they have now diagnosed the problem and are working quickly to correct it. In fact, he hopes that two weeks from now, Kansas will move up significantly on the list.

The Secretary believes Kansas should actually be somewhere in the 20′s when compared with the other 49 U.S. States. However, he warns that the Sunflower State will never be at the top of the list.

“The best performing, if you put it in quotes, the best performing have very few vaccine sites and they’re very high-efficiency vaccine sites that people go to, very efficient data reporting, but they don’t have the same rural issues we do,” Dr. Norman explained. “And, we’re pouring into rural counties. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is very important to us.”

Dr. Norman says they have identified two major complications: the first is data interface issues; basically, a problem with computer systems communicating with each other. I-T is working on that.

The second problem is a backlog from the recent winter weather vaccine shipments and clinics were delayed. Then, Kansas received double doses. Now, they’re working to catch up. In Sedgwick County, 18 National Guardsmen are being deployed Thursday to help with a mass vaccination clinic.

Overall, Dr. Norman insists Kansas is having success in the state’s COVID-19 response. The number of new cases has dropped more than 50% over the past two weeks.

