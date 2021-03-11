Gov. Kelly honors Pinnacle Technology for being 2019 Exporter of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Pinnacle Technology as the 2019 Exporter of the Year virtually.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland, as well as officials from Lawrence, celebrated Pinnacle Technology in a virtual ceremony for being Kansas’ 2019 Exporter of the Year.

According to Gov. Kelly, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-person celebration, she asked that the recognition of Pinnacle’s accomplishments take place virtually to avoid even more delays.

“Pinnacle Technology is one of our state’s top exporters, and they have played a direct role in fostering a vibrant international business community in Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident they will continue to demonstrate the same creativity and perseverance to create economic development opportunities now and into the future.”

Gov. Kelly said Pinnacle Technology designs, manufactures and sells laboratory research equipment to preclinical neuroscience markets all over the world. She said the company offers a range of systems for brain research and works to develop new tools to simplify measurement, reduce cost and enable new research.

According to Pinnacle, exceptional customer service and collaborative relationships with clients have helped it to build its successful foundation.

“Exporters like Pinnacle Technology make our state proud by providing people around the world with the very best Kansas products,” Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “A company like Pinnacle, creating and providing cutting-edge medical technology and service to organizations around the world, is precisely in line with our new Framework for Growth and our state’s renewed focus on innovation. I’m proud to know that this forward-thinking company is enjoying so much success in Kansas, and it’s an honor to help celebrate their achievements.”

Gov. Kelly said during the celebration, she and Toland were joined by Lawrence Mayor Brad Finkeldei and Vice President of Economic Development and CEO of the Chamber of Lawrence, Steve Kelly and Bonnie Lowe.

“Congratulations to Pinnacle Technology and their entire organization for receiving this recognition as the Governor’s Exporter of the Year,” Steve Kelly, Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber of Lawrence, said. “Pinnacle Technology is a great Kansas company that provides critical support for research organizations around the world and we’re very proud to have them as a member of our Lawrence business community. Donna Johnson and her team provide quality products and the service to match and are extremely deserving of this award.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.