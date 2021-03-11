Emporia students to return to in-person learning

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With improving case numbers, all Emporia Public Schools students soon will return to their school buildings.

The USD 253 Board of Education voted Wednesday night to bring all students back for in-person learning March 29th. The vote was 6-1.

Staff had recommended moving to another intermediate phase, which would have kept several remote learning days a month. However, board members expressed concerns that it could lead to not bringing students back in person at all this school year. Most felt it was important to have students back in the buildings, to allow time to assist those who may have fallen behind while learning remotely.

Families may opt to have their children continue learning remotely. The district noted mitigation members are in place to ensure students are in a safe environment.

Board members will revisit the issue at their March 24th meeting to confirm the situation remains stable, and it is safe to move forward.

