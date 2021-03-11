Crews responding to grass fire southeast of Topeka

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the Shawnee Heights Fire District were battling a grass fire Thursday morning just southeast of Topeka.

Crews were called around 9:49 a.m. Thursday to the area of the 5900 block of S.E. Shawnee Heights Road, where the blaze was reported.

There was no immediate report of property damage or injuries associated with the fire.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.