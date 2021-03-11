Advertisement

Crews responding to grass fire southeast of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from the Shawnee Heights Fire District were battling a grass fire Thursday morning just southeast of Topeka.

Crews were called around 9:49 a.m. Thursday to the area of the 5900 block of S.E. Shawnee Heights Road, where the blaze was reported.

There was no immediate report of property damage or injuries associated with the fire.

