Crews battle large grass fire that burned an estimated 10 square miles in Chase County

CEDAR POINT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two abandoned houses were destroyed and several calves were killed when a large grass fire burned thousands of acres of pastureland Wednesday in Chase County in south-central Kansas, according to KVOE Radio.

Damage assessment was underway after the fire, which was reported around 2;15 p.m. Wednesday.

Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker told KVOE his 911 call center received three calls about the fire shortly after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The blaze was reported to have started in southeast Marion County before it crossed over into Chase County.

The fire pushed to the northeast toward Cedar Point, a town of fewer than 30 people.

KVOE said that at one point, the National Weather Service issued a fire warning, telling residents south of Cedar Point to evacuate and residents in the town to be prepared to leave.

Dorneker said it wasn’t known if anyone evacuated the area.

Firefighters from Chase and Marion counties battled the blaze, eventually turning it to the east near Little Cedar Creek with the help of a tanker airplane from Hutchinson.

However, two abandoned houses were destroyed and an unknown number of calves died.

The fire was reported under control by around 6:45 p.m., KVOE said.

No injuries to people were reported, KVOE said, and the cause of the fire was unknown.

Dorneker says the initial estimate is more than 7,000 acres or the equivalent of 10 square miles burned, but a final number may not be available until Thursday.

KVOE says the firefighting effort took place as temperatures were in the 70s and 80s across the area on Wednesday, with extremely dry vegetation and wind gusts above 40 mph for most of the day.

