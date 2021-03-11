County reaches agreement with Solid Waste employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has reached an agreement with its Solid Waste employees after weeks of negotiations.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners says it has reviewed the report of Collen White and has made a decision regarding the impasse with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) bargaining unit that covers the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste employees. When resolving the issue, the Commission said it is required to take action that it sees to be in the best public interest of the employees involved.

According to the Commission, AFSCME requested at the Feb. 25 public hearing that it implement a 3-year contract and agree that the 3-year term is appropriate under the circumstances. It said the provisions will serve as an actual contract between the parties during the 3-year term.

The Commission said it has incorporated all contract provisions from the previous contract and several provisions that were open during negotiations. It said it has incorporated its decision regarding the remaining open provisions that were in dispute. It said it has followed the fact-finder’s recommendations on many of the open and disputed provisions, but did have some differences from the fact-finder’s recommendations on a handful.

“The Board of County Commissioners recognizes that it is an unusual step to have this decision made by the Commission. The decision issued today draws to a close the contract dispute for the next three years,” said Commissioner Kevin Cook. “We appreciate how hard both sides have worked to get to this point by presenting their issues and outlining their respective positions.”

The Commission said it realizes that the employees in the AFSCME bargaining unit work hard for Shawnee Co. residents and often work in harsh weather conditions. it said its goals through the decision are to promote a safer work environment for its employees and to provide fair pay for the hard work that the employees do. It said it has decided that the provisions that settle the impasse are in the public’s best interest as well as in the interest of the employees in the AFSCME bargaining unit.

