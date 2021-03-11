Topeka releases Point-in-Time Homeless Count

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has published the results of its January 26 Point-in-Time Homeless Count.

At the time of the count, 298 people in Topeka were experiencing homelessness. The total number of people experiencing homelessness decreased from 2020, but the number of people living on the streets nearly doubled, most likely due to COVID restrictions at shelters.

“The point-in-time count helps us to identify those people in need and to attain the resources that we need to help them,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka. “We want to thank all the volunteers who helped us with the count and who are helping to make our community better.”

Of the individuals counted, 52 percent were staying in an emergency shelter, thirteen percent were in transitional housing and 35 percent were unsheltered. A full summary of the information collected from the county is below:

City of Topeka Point in Time Homeless Count

