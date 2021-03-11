Advertisement

Bruce Weber on retirement rumors: “I’m looking forward to next year”

Bruce Weber, K-State
Bruce Weber, K-State(Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite social media rumors indicating a possible Bruce Weber retirement in the off-season, the K-State head coach says he has no plans of calling it quits.

247 Sports’ Jeff Ermann tweeted Monday: “Two big jobs I’m hearing are very likely to open after this season: Kansas State (likely Bruce Weber retirement) and Arizona (Sean Miller past the breaking point with NCAA violations). Seems like it could be a busy coaching carousel.”

Weber said his daughter showed him the tweet and asked if he planned to retire.

“I don’t know if he knows something I don’t know,” Weber joked in Thursday’s post-game presser. “I’m looking forward to next year.”

K-State finished the 2020-21 season with a 74-68 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

After going through a 13-game mid-season losing streak, the Wildcats finished the season with four wins in their final six games — including an upset over then-No. 7 Oklahoma.

“I love coaching, I love practice, I love being around the guys, I love their development,” Weber said “I think we’ve improved as much as any team in the country.”

