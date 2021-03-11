Big Red One works to increase vaccination rates

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Big Red One are working to increase vaccination rates nationwide.

Fort Riley says soldiers from the Big Red One continue to provide support to the federal COVID-19 vaccination response. It said in late February, soldiers from the 1st Infantry were deployed as part of a national effort to speed the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. It said these soldiers now work seven days a week to help federal and regional officials increase vaccination rates.

“As a whole, we’re supporting FEMA, the county and state, by increasing their efficiency at getting vaccinations into the arms of (people),” said Capt. Jendy Weppler, a physician with 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, supporting the Dallas Community Vaccination Center (CVC). “We’re proud and happy to be here.”

According to Ft. Riley, about 230 soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division are helping Community Vaccination Centers in Miami and Dallas. Weppler said as service members continue to work with FEMA and volunteer vaccine center workers, they will administer as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible each day. It said on the opening day of the Dallas CVC, 6,000 total vaccinations were given.

Additionally, the military base said the 1st Sustainment Brigade has 44 soldiers supporting FEMA in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Dallas, Housing and the Virgin Islands. It sid the logistics specialists help the reception and integration of incoming medical personnel from the civilian sector and Active and Reserve components.

Ft. Riley said 1st Infantry Division soldiers help FEMA with logistical support and medical services. It said soldiers are assigned to teams made to support different population sets.

According to Ft. Riley, Big Red One soldiers support community vaccination centers in smaller communities, work on mobile vaccination teams to support underdeveloped or hard-to-reach rural communities and urban vaccine centers that are federally supported and are near major metropolitan areas. It said the teams and locations were decided by the lead federal agency.

Denise Bordelon, deputy division director of response at FEMA Region Six, said she was happy to see the military working with FEMA and volunteer vaccine site workers.

“The Army Soldiers that are doing the vaccinations are extremely professional,” Bordelon said. “They’re doing a wonderful job and we appreciate them.”

