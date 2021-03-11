Attorneys motion to add wrongful death count to Dominique White lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorneys for the parents of Dominique White want the US District Court to amend their lawsuit against the City of Topeka - To add a wrongful death claim against two Topeka police officers.

In a motion filed last week, attorneys for Kelly White and Theresa Wynne cite a Kansas state statute in asking the judge to add the wrongful death count in their federal civil case against officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey. The count is on behalf of Rebecca Robison, who’s identified as the mother and natural guardian of Dominique White’s son.

Cruse and Mackey were granted a summary judgment that took them off the federal civil lawsuit back in September. The lawsuit stems from the September 2017 shooting death of White at a Topeka park. The officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

White’s attorneys allege one count of excessive force, and a second count that the city and police department inadequately trained its officers. Their proposed third count states Cruse and Mackey failed to use reasonable care when they fired at White while he was running away, and “posing no threat to them or any other person.”

The civil lawsuit asks for damages in excess of $75,000 on each count. Attorneys for the City of Topeka object to the motion.

