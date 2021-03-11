Atchison’s Amelia Earhart Ffestival canceled over lingering COVID-19 concerns

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - With coronavirus concerns still lingering, organizers have announced that the Amelia Earhart Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row, according to KAIR Radio.

A news release from festival coordinator Jacque Pregont said the decision was made “in light of the continuing threat of COVID-19 virus and variants.”

The news release added that “the safety and well-being of volunteers and all who would attend are the highest priority.”

The annual festival was planned for July 16 and 17 in Atchison. It is held each year to celebrate aviatrix Amelia Earhart, who grew up in Atchison.

KAIR said the festival committee will begin making plans for the festival to return in July 2022.

