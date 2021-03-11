Arrowhead Stadium to be site of ‘mega vaccination event’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arrowhead Stadium will be the site of a mega vaccination event on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20.

According to KCTV5, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a mega vaccination event will be held on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, at Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV5 said the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

“Names of eligible Missourians will be chosen from a list of those who have previously signed up to receive the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department,” said Gov. Parsons.

Residents that have been chosen to get vaccinated at the event will be notified of their appointment time and date, as well as more instructions.

According to Parsons, at least 6,000 people could be vaccinated at the event with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Jackson Co. Health Department, Truman Medical Centers, the Chiefs, Ride KC, County Executive Frank White and other local leaders have worked together to make the event a possibility.

“I would like to thank Governor Parson for making this event happen,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said. “Easily accessible events with a substantial number of vaccines are essential to the safety of our residents who need and deserve it. This is especially true for our communities of color who have been devastated by this dangerous and deadly disease. I look forward to working with the Governor and his team to provide many more opportunities like this in the near future.”

