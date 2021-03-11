Advertisement

1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.
Tuskegee, Ala., was where the first Black aviators with the Army Air Corps trained.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — One of three surviving members in Arizona of the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen has died.

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in Sun City. He was 95.

Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force.

He went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training in 1944 and later served in all-Black units.

Lt. Col. Ashby retired in 1965 and went on to be an airline pilot and flight instructor.

Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot with a major airline to reach mandatory retirement age.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department helped rescue a worker who was injured in a fall early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas
Grassfire near Lasita Road and Fairview Church Road west of Leonardville Kansas
Residents were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to large fire near Leonardville
April Rivera was arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.
Traffic stop yields arrest of Topeka woman
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the...
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Jury selection resumes as Chauvin faces possible new charge
13 News This Morning At 6AM
The pilot of a small airplane escaped serious injury in a crash landing early Wednesday near...
Plane makes crash landing Wednesday near Colby airport in western Kansas