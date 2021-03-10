Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy today, storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Warm with strong winds, an extreme fire danger threat and a storm chance tonight all in the next 24 hours.

Tonight’s storm threat is more on a conditional threat storms even develop in the first place. There are some models that keep all the storms southeast of I-35 leaving most of the WIBW viewing area completely dry. There are other computer models that develop storms closer to the turnpike. Bottom line: Don’t be surprised if nothing develops at all however storms that do develop it’ll likely be after sunset and could be severe with hail the primary threat.

After tonight’s storm chance higher confidence of (much needed) rain overspreading northeast Kansas will occur on Friday and this will set-up a soaking rain Friday night through the weekend. As of now the heaviest rain is leaning toward Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures in the 8 day (for Saturday and Sunday) are cooler than what they could be if we had drier conditions but because the rain is looking to be more steady for much of the weekend that’ll limit much of a warm-up.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph. Wind advisory and extreme fire danger threat exists today. Winds may also start to shift to the northwest this afternoon with the cold front in north-central KS.

Tonight: Chance of showers/storms. IF storms develop severe weather is possible with hail the primary threat. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds W/N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Friday remains some uncertainty with the computer models on how quickly rain in southern Kansas in the morning overspreads northward through the day. Despite the timing difference, confidence is high rain will be likely Friday night through early next week. There looks to be more breaks in the rain early next work week vs the weekend but fine-tuning specific details on the rainfall will continue in the coming days. Latest models keep any potential snow north in Nebraska and western KS bringing many spots 1.5-3″ of rain through the next 8 days.

With strong winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity that will all lead to an extreme fire danger threat today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The storm chance tonight is low but for storms that do develop, severe weather is possible with hail the primary threat. Storms will likely hold off until after sunset and the severe threat will likely diminish after midnight despite the chance of storms continuing through tomorrow morning.

Rain will be likely for much of the weekend so a good weekend to be inside.



Primary threat is hail, this is a conditional risk storms even develop in the first place. High confidence that storms will develop after sunset. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

