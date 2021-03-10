Topeka signal replacement project causes closure of 15th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka signal replacement project hit a snag and has closed parts of 15th St.

The City of Topeka says the signal replacement project at 15th and Lane has hit a snag and is currently it is in the process of closing 15th St. between Washburn and Lane.

According to the City, the closure will remain in place until the project is finished. It said Lane will be reduced to one lane and will switch sides as work progresses, so drivers should pay attention to signage while passing through the area.

Finally, the City said it will be turning the signal off on Wednesday afternoon, so traffic on Lane will not be required to stop. However, it said this is an active pedestrian area and it will place a temporary pedestrian crossing north of the intersection, so traffic should travel slowly past the work and yield to all pedestrians.

