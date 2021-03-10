Shawnee Co. warns of vaccination window

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is warning residents that there is still a window of time between getting vaccinated and reaching full immunity.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention passed new guidelines that say fully vaccinated individuals can gather without wearing masks or social distancing, the Shawnee County Health Department is warning residents that there is a 14 day period between getting the final dose of the vaccine and achieving full immunity.

SCHD said residents should continue to conduct personal risk assessments and follow public health guidelines. It said each resident that gets the vaccine will reach full immunity 14 days after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Therefore, it said there is still a window of time to be aware of after receiving a vaccination.

According to the Health Department, those that are fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions in certain situations, including the following:

Wearing a mask and keeping socially distanced from those who have an increased risk for severe COVID-19 and are unvaccinated.

Wearing a mask when entering a group setting with unvaccinated residents from various locations and households.

SCHD said it is still important that everyone practice and promote the three W’s: Wear a mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands. It said residents should also continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone that has recently tested positive.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.