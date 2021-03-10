Shawnee Co. moves to Phase 2B of vaccination plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will move to Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it continues to follow the guidelines of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccine in the community.

According to SCHD, on Jan. 21, the KDHE gave local health departments the authority to vaccinate residents in Phase 2 of its vaccination plan. It said the state’s plan focuses on residents aged 65 and older, high-contact critical workers, congregate settings and those previously eligible under Phase 1.

SCHD said it continues to get a finite allocation of the vaccine each week based on population with the current Phase.

The Health Department said it will be moving to Phase 2B of its plan starting Thursday, March 11. It said it estimates that there are around 25,000 residents in Phase 2B and the Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative anticipates a minimum of one month in this phase at current allocation rates from the KDHE. It said those previously eligible in Phase 1 and Phase 2A will continue to be vaccinated.

SCHD said that should the KDHE provide more doses than expected, based on its current model, it will update its timeline.

According to SCHD, workers in Phase 2 must meet the following qualifications:

They must meet the definition of a critical worker as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security Communications Chemical Commercial Facilities Critical Manufacturing Defense Industrial Base Dams Energy Financial Food and Agriculture Government Facilities Healthcare and Public Health Information Technology Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste Transportation Systems Water

They must come into consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals throughout their workday. High-contact workers, by definition, do not have the ability to work from home or easily move to distance themselves from others.

SCHD said it has also identified the following as high-contact critical workers:

Any worker employed in the following industries: Food processing (includes meatpacking plants) Food distribution (includes grocery stores, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, food counters/cafeterias, meal delivery services, farmers markets, sale barns, food cooperatives and food trucks) Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants Transportation (includes railroad, airports, taxi, Uber/Lyft)

Workers employed in a specific role: Cashiers and public-interacting counter workers (includes within retail, cosmetic counters, jewelry stores, convenience stores, warehouses and sales outlets) Clergy Librarians Farm, ranch or livestock workers who share worker housing/transportation Higher education faculty/staff Government continuity (e.g. IT, HR, Water/Solid Waste, Treasurer’s office, Parks/Rec, Public works, Courts, Press/Media, Contracted services)



SCHD said scheduling is now open for these individuals at all vaccination locations in the county. It said to visit its website HERE to find the closest vaccinator to you.

