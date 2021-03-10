Riley County reaches over 10K first doses given of COVID-19 vaccine

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - For six weeks now, the COVID-19 percent positive rate for Riley County has been below 5%. Twelve new positive cases have been identified since Monday, along with one additional person now being in the recovery stage.

The percent positive for Riley County for the week of February 28th was 2.2%, which is 42 positive results out of the 1,874 individuals tested.

Three individuals, who have tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving treatment at Ascension Via Christi, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Riley County Health Department continues with first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to those who fall in Phase 2 as mandated by the state.

High-contact critical workers and those working in congregate settings are included in Phase Two. More information on Phase Two from the KDHE can be found HERE.

As of March 9th, more than ten thousand Riley County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,570 residents having been fully vaccinated.

Riley County Health Department is transitioning from 3 updates a week to 2 updates a week coming on Mondays and Wednesdays, so they can focus on vaccination efforts.

