TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Lasita Road and Highway 82/Cavalry Road near Leonardville. Fire crews are working a very large fire in the area according to a Facebook post by RCPD.

Avoid the Area Lasita Rd and Highway 82/Cavalry Rd near Leonardville as fire crews are working a very large fire in the... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Nearby residents are currently being evacuated and Highway 82/Cavalry Road is shut down.

Multiple crews on scene of a grass fire west of Leonardville. This is a developing story, more details will be available on wibw.com as they become available. Posted by WIBW Becky Goff on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

