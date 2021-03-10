Reser’s Deer Creek worker injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rescue crews were called around 6 a.m. March 10th to the Reser’s Deer Creek plant in the 3200 block of S.E. 6th Avenue in East Topeka.

Initial reports indicated a worker had fallen into a vat, approximately 20-feet deep. The Topeka Fire Department’s Technical Rescue unit was on the scene as of 6:35 a.m.

The extent of the worker’s injuries are still unknown.

