Rescue crews on scene at Reser’s plant in East Topeka after worker injured in a fall
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rescue crews are on the scene at an East Topeka food plant after a worker was injured early Wednesday.
Crews were sent around 6 a.m. to the Reser’s Deer Creek plant in the 3200 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.
Initial reports indicated a worker had fallen into a vat approximately 20-feet deep.
The Topeka Fire Department’s Technical Rescue unit was on the scene as of 6:35 a.m.
The extent of the worker’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.
