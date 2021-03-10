Advertisement

Rescue crews on scene at Reser’s plant in East Topeka after worker injured in a fall

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rescue crews are on the scene at an East Topeka food plant after a worker was injured early Wednesday.

Crews were sent around 6 a.m. to the Reser’s Deer Creek plant in the 3200 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

Initial reports indicated a worker had fallen into a vat approximately 20-feet deep.

The Topeka Fire Department’s Technical Rescue unit was on the scene as of 6:35 a.m.

The extent of the worker’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

