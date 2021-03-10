Reps. Mann, Estes, LaTurner introduce resolution to honor Father Emil Kapaun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representatives Tracey Mann, Ron Estes and Jake LaTurner have introduced a resolution that would honor Father Emil Kapaun.

Representative Tracey Mann (R-01) says he and Reps. Ron Estes (R-04) and Jake LaTurner (R-02) have introduced House Resolution 205, which would honor the life of Father Emil J. Kapaun.

“I was pleased to learn that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains were identified as part of the ongoing Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korean War Disinterment Project,” said Rep. Mann. “I am thankful his family and Kansas can have closure and continue to honor this American hero. Fr. Kapaun is an example of service before self. He embodied the spirit of Philippians 2:3-4: ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.’ This resolution is a fitting tribute for his service.”

According to Mann. The resolution highlights Father Kapaun’s background and extraordinary life as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army. He said Father Kapaun was born in Pilsen and was ordained as a Catholic priest in the Wichita Diocese before he served as an Army Chaplain in World War II and later in the Korean War. He said Chaplain Kapaun was taken as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in 1950 and continued to minister and serve his fellow POWs until his death while in captivity in 1951.

“Notable Kansans have protected our freedoms, blazed trails for equality and justice, and established our global reputation as the Air Capital of the World,” said Rep. Estes. “One of those awe-inspiring figures is Father Emil Kapaun – a humble servant of God who ministered to Kansans before heroically serving alongside our troops during World War II and the Korean War as a military chaplain. He has been honored with the Medal of Honor and is the namesake of Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita. His compassion and service – especially on display during his captivity – are indicative of the genuine selflessness and grace that we know are born out of the heartland.”

“Fr. Emil Kapaun dedicated his life to serving God and his Country,” said Rep. LaTurner. “He followed in the footsteps of Christ by exemplifying John 15:13, that there is no greater love than laying down one’s life for one’s friends. Pope Saint John Paul II recognized his courageous and selfless act by declaring him a Servant of God and paving the way for his canonization. May we all be inspired by and follow his heroic legacy of service.”

To read the full resolution, click here.

