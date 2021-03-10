Reports: KU AD Jeff Long no longer at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU athletic director Jeff Long is no longer with the university, according to a report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

Long hired head football coach Les Miles in 2018; Miles and the university “mutually” parted ways Monday after 2013 reports of sexual harassment allegations during his time at LSU surfaced.

“I’m beyond disappointed that the University of Kansas is in this position, but it is absolutely the right decision for this university,” Long said in a meeting with media members Tuesday.

Long said the university did multiple background checks of Miles in 2018. He said he asked Miles if anything in his past would potentially come back to embarrass the university, to which “He said no.”

Long was asked during Tuesday’s Zoom with reporters whether he had any concern over his job.

He answered: “I focus on the student-athletes. I got into intercollegiate athletics for what athletics did for me. I know how important this experience as a football student athlete or rower or a tennis player is, so really my focus is on them. I use them to guide me in making my decisions and I have continued to work in their best interest. That’s the way I look at that and understand the question.”

KU Athletics has not commented on Long’s employment status. 13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

