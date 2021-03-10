RCPD attempts to identify suspect in Dillard’s theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent theft from Dillard’s.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that it would like to speak with anyone that has information regarding the identity of the person in its photos about a theft from Dillard’s that happened on March 5.

We would like to speak with anyone to help identify the individual in these photos in regard to a theft from Dillard's in MHK on March 5, 2021.



If you have any information about this individual please contact the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. pic.twitter.com/FpDiX8dOE9 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 10, 2021

RCPD said if anyone has information about the man, they should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.