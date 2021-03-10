Advertisement

RCPD attempts to identify suspect in Dillard’s theft

RCPD is attempting to identify the man in this picture. He is a suspect in a recent theft of...
RCPD is attempting to identify the man in this picture. He is a suspect in a recent theft of Dillard's in Manhattan.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent theft from Dillard’s.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that it would like to speak with anyone that has information regarding the identity of the person in its photos about a theft from Dillard’s that happened on March 5.

RCPD said if anyone has information about the man, they should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

