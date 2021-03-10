Advertisement

Pedestrian injured when struck by car late Tuesday in south Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday near the...
One person was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday near the 5600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, authorities said. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office was investigating the collision.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:32 p.m. in the 5600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated the person who was struck by the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

That person was taken to a local hospital by Ameican Medical Response ambulance for treatment.

Information on the person’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the incident.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor
Shawnee Co. plans to start Phase 2B of vaccination plan
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
A woman was hit by a car while walking her dog late Tuesday afternoon at S.W. 35th and...
Pedestrian and dog hit by car late Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka
First Alert Red Flag Warning
Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy today, storm chance tonight
Low confidence on where storms develop
Warm and windy today