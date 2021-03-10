Pedestrian injured when struck by car late Tuesday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle late Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:32 p.m. in the 5600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated the person who was struck by the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

That person was taken to a local hospital by Ameican Medical Response ambulance for treatment.

Information on the person’s condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the incident.

