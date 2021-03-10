Advertisement

Pedestrian and dog hit by car late Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka

A woman was hit by a car while walking her dog late Tuesday afternoon at S.W. 35th and...
A woman was hit by a car while walking her dog late Tuesday afternoon at S.W. 35th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka, authorities said. The woman was injured and the dog was killed in the incident.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was hit by a car while walking her dog late Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 4:20 p.m. at S.W. 35th and Wanamaker.

The woman who was injured in the incident was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Her condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Her dog was killed in the incident, authorities said.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

