Pedestrian and dog hit by car late Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was hit by a car while walking her dog late Tuesday afternoon in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 4:20 p.m. at S.W. 35th and Wanamaker.

The woman who was injured in the incident was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Her condition wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Her dog was killed in the incident, authorities said.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

