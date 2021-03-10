Advertisement

One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Wednesday near downtown Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W....
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W. 8th and Topeka Boulevard, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. at S.W. 8th and Topeka Boulevard.

A silver Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle and a white Jeep Wrangler collided in the intersection.

Police at the scene said one person was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be serious.

The collision slowed traffic in the area for about 45 minutes as crews responded to the incident.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
Rescue crews are on the scene at an East Topeka food plant after a worker was injured early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less
Shawnee Co. plans to start Phase 2B of vaccination plan

Latest News

Residents being evacuated
Residents being evacuated due to large fire near Leonardville
Shawnee Co. moves to Phase 2B of vaccination plan
Fr. Emil Kapaun's hometown is the tiny Marion County, Kan. community of Pilsen.
Reps. Mann, Estes, LaTurner introduce resolution to honor Father Emil Kapaun
East Topeka Senior Center to host vaccine clinic