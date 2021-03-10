One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Wednesday near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. at S.W. 8th and Topeka Boulevard.

A silver Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle and a white Jeep Wrangler collided in the intersection.

Police at the scene said one person was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be serious.

The collision slowed traffic in the area for about 45 minutes as crews responded to the incident.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

