One-on-One: Dr. Jeff Colyer discusses candidacy for Kansas Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Gov. Jeff Colyer says lessons learned from his first campaign for a full term will serve him well as he enters the race again.

Dr. Colyer confirmed during a Tuesday interview with 13 NEWS that his step last week of naming a campaign treasurer means he will seek the Republican nomination in the 2022 governor’s race. Colyer served one year as Governor in 2018, when former Gov. Sam Brownback was appointed to a religious ambassadorship. Colyer narrowly lost the GOP primary that year to Kris Kobach, who then lost in November to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Colyer said he intends to look forward, not backward, and stand on his own record of conservative leadership. Watch the interview to hear him discuss his priorities for moving the state beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good that Kansas voters will now have a clear choice between me, the conservative candidate, and Derek Schmidt who has spent over twenty years carrying water for the most liberal elements of the Kansas Republican Party,” Colyer said in a statement issued earlier Tuesday, reacting to AG Derek Schmidt’s gubernatorial campaign announcement. “Throughout my service in the Legislature and in the executive branch I’ve been 100% pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and against tax increases.”

Colyer, Schmidt, and businessman Chase LaPorte have announced plans to seek the GOP nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s bid for a second term.

