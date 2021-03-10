Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Shawnee Co. causes little traffic disruption

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash in Shawnee County caused little traffic disruption.

Shawnee County Dispatch says a motorcycle ended up in the center median on Highway 75, north of Silver Lake Rd., on Wednesday morning.

The accident caused minor injuries to the driver and little disruption to traffic.

This is a developing story.

