Mayetta voters approve sales tax increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Mayetta said ‘yes’ to a sales tax increase.

Unofficial results of a special vote held Tuesday put the tally at 21 ‘yes’ to 5 ‘no.”

The sales tax will go from one percent, to 1.5 percent. The extra money will pay to extend a city sewer line to a new Dollar General store. Other sales tax revenue funds projects like street maintenance and sidewalk repair.

Jackson Co. will hold an election canvass March 15th. Once finalized, the increase is slated to take effect April 1.

