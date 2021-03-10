Advertisement

Mayetta voters approve sales tax increase

Voters in Mayetta approved a one-half percent retail sales-tax increase, 21-5.
Voters in Mayetta approved a one-half percent retail sales-tax increase, 21-5.(KNZA Radio)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Mayetta said ‘yes’ to a sales tax increase.

Unofficial results of a special vote held Tuesday put the tally at 21 ‘yes’ to 5 ‘no.”

The sales tax will go from one percent, to 1.5 percent. The extra money will pay to extend a city sewer line to a new Dollar General store. Other sales tax revenue funds projects like street maintenance and sidewalk repair.

Jackson Co. will hold an election canvass March 15th. Once finalized, the increase is slated to take effect April 1.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries

Latest News

Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
One-on-One: Dr. Jeff Colyer discusses candidacy for Kansas Governor
Riley County Fire Department
High winds, dry conditions major factors in issuing burn bans
Derek Schmidt, R-Kansas, speaks with 13 NEWS about his run for governor.
Campaign 2022 gets off and running
Dr. Jeff Colyer, R-Kansas
One on one - Jeff Colyer discusses his run for governor