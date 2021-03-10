Advertisement

Manhattan power outage affects over 1,800 residents

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,800 Manhattan residents are without power after a downed power line.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that several traffic lights around Manhattan are not working because of a downed powerline.

RCPD said if residents approach an intersection with a traffic light that does not work, they should stop at the intersection and then proceed as if it were a four-way stop unless officers are directing traffic.

According to the Evergy outage map, there are currently three outages in Manhattan that affect 1,847 of its customers.

To access the Evergy outage map, click here.

