Manhattan power outage affects over 1,800 residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,800 Manhattan residents are without power after a downed power line.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that several traffic lights around Manhattan are not working because of a downed powerline.

Several traffic lights around MHK are currently not working due to a downed power line. If you approach an intersection and the traffic signal is dark, stop at the intersection, then proceed as if the intersection is a 4-way stop, unless law enforcement is directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/AroTzxzFzX — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 10, 2021

RCPD said if residents approach an intersection with a traffic light that does not work, they should stop at the intersection and then proceed as if it were a four-way stop unless officers are directing traffic.

According to the Evergy outage map, there are currently three outages in Manhattan that affect 1,847 of its customers.

