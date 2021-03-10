Advertisement

Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to review health orders at upcoming meeting

By Sarah Motter
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Man Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday to review local health orders regarding COVID-19.

The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, March 11, at 2 p.m. via videoconference. It said the Co-Chairs of the Task Force, along with the 24 members of the Task Force, will participate remotely.

According to the agenda, the Recovery Task Force will review local health orders, update each other on testing and vaccinations, and discuss the latest stimulus bill that is being debated in Congress. The City said the Task Force will also discuss future agenda items relating to increased vaccinations in the region.

Manhattan said the meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on Facebook. It said live public comment during the meeting will not be allowed and a recording will be made available on its website after the meeting.

To watch the meeting, click here.

