Majority of employees want COVID-19 vaccines required before returning to work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 70% of employees believe the COVID-19 vaccine should be required before they return to the office.

Glassdoor says it published a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on how employees feel about returning to work as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and vaccines become more available.

According to the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, the survey showed that among U.S. employees currently working from home due to COVID-19, 70% agree that employees should be required to get a vaccine in order to return to the workplace. It also showed that 76% plan to receive the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

The Glassdoor survey showed that about 69% of employees agree that the employer should offer financial incentives, like a cash bonus or time off, to those that do get vaccinated. It said about 23% would even consider quitting their job if they were required to return to the workplace before all employees have been vaccinated.

According to the survey, 86% of employees said they would prefer to continue to work from home at least part-time when offices do reopen. It said even 17% would consider quitting if they were required to return five days per week, regardless of vaccinations.

Glassdoor said over 58,000 of its job reviews mention COVID-19 related keywords and the vaccine. It said a separate internal survey of its own employees showed that 70% prefer a hybrid remote-office work arrangement, even after COVID-19. It said after its own poll, it introduced a Work Where You Want policy that gives employees more flexibility and allows them to choose where they want to work.

To see the full survey, click here.

