Local builders team up to help Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local groups teamed up Wednesday morning to help out the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka.

The Topeka Area Building Association, a local nonprofit, joined forces with the Women and Building Association, the Associate Member Council, and the Topeka Professional Remodeler’s Association to build two new sheds for the Ronald McDonald House. The team tore down the old sheds, poured concrete, and built the new sheds using materials donated by local construction companies.

“We like to give back to our community and our area, and this is just one of the projects that we feel very strongly about and like to help out with,” TABA CEO Katy Nelson said.

The Ronald McDonald House offers families a place to stay while their children receive hospital care.

