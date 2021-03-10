Lawrence ranks 4th best city for college basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With March Madness just around the corner, Lawrence, the home of the Jayhawks, has been ranked as the fourth-best city for college basketball.

According to a recent study from WalletHub.com, Lawrence has ranked as the fourth-best city for college basketball in the nation. The personal finance website said to find the best spot for NCAA hoops, it compared 290 cities with key metrics such as the number of teams in a city, the winning percentage of each team and social media engagement.

The study showed Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas Jayhawks, ranked No. 4 in the survey with a total score of 53.82. It said the city that ranked first was Durham, NC, which is home to Duke University. Second is Lexington, Ken., home to the University of Kentucky Wildcats. The city that ranked third was East Lansing, Mich., which is the home of Michigan State University.

According to the study, the Jayhawks also boast the fourth-best-performing basketball team but also have one of the highest season ticket prices. The study also shows Lawrence is tied for first for the most engaged college basketball fans with Chapel Hill, NC; Durham, NC; Bloomington, Ind.; East Lansing, Mich. and College Park Md.

Three other Kansas cities appeared in the study as well. It showed that Kansas City ranks at 253, Manhattan ranks as 259 and Wichita ranks as 280.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.