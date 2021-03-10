Advertisement

KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccinated Kansans can soon gather without masks or social distancing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is issuing similar guidance as to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s regarding those that have been vaccinated.

The KDHE said two weeks after Kansans get their completed vaccination, which would be their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Kansans can begin to gather in their homes with other fully vaccinated residents in small groups, without masks or social distancing.

According to the KDHE, the guidance also allows vaccinated people to gather with unvaccinated residents in their homes as long as the unvaccinated person is from a single household and at low risk for developing severe diseases.

“These changes are an important step in moving forward,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “This will allow grandparents to socialize with families, friends and neighbors to gather.”

KDHE said while private home guidance has changed for fully vaccinated Kansans, public health measures still apply to everyone, including vaccinated residents. It said residents should continue to do the following:

  • Wear a mask
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid crowds
  • Avoid poorly ventilated spaces
  • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

“Thank you for continuing to keep your fellow Kansans safe,” Dr. Norman said.

