Advertisement

KBI: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneola

One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.
One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations said they responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. at Highway 283 and Ash Street.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Minneola Public Schools also canceled classes Wednesday.

Minneola is south of Dodge City.

More information will be made available later Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
Rescue crews are on the scene at an East Topeka food plant after a worker was injured early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less
Shawnee Co. plans to start Phase 2B of vaccination plan

Latest News

East Topeka Senior Center to host vaccine clinic
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W....
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Low chance
Latest on this evening's storm chance
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley County reaches over 10K first doses given of COVID-19 vaccine
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
KDHE issues guidance for vaccinated Kansans