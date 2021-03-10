KBI: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneola

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations said they responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. at Highway 283 and Ash Street.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Minneola Public Schools also canceled classes Wednesday.

Minneola is south of Dodge City.

More information will be made available later Wednesday.

