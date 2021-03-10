Advertisement

High winds, dry conditions major factors in issuing burn bans

Riley County Fire Department(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Weather conditions, such as high winds and low relative humidity, are major factors in wildfires and often lead to burn bans.

Riley County looks at those weather conditions when determining whether a burn ban is needed.

Riley County Fire Chief Michael Regal says a northern Riley County grassfire fought on Monday was a prescribed burn from two weeks ago that was rekindled due to strong winds.

“It doesn’t take much for it to get out of control because you turn your back on it for a second, and it’s gone, and next thing you know it’s taking off towards somebody’s residence.” Riley County Fire Chief Michael Regal says.

Burn bans for Riley County are made at the county level for the entire county and include all outdoor fires, including outdoor cooking and recreational fires.

Regal says, residents should be diligent when extinguishing all fires, including grills and firepits, before leaving them unattended, especially on windy days.

