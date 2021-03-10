Advertisement

Former Emporia High School teacher sentenced to over 3 years for sexual misconduct with students

Tyler Bosiljevac
Tyler Bosiljevac(EPD)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Emporia High School teacher has been sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct charges with students, according to KVOE Radio.

Tyler Bosiljevac was sentenced to 44 months on single counts of indecent liberties with a child and attempted unlawful sexual relations. He reached a plea agreement in January which dropped several counts from his case, including sexual battery and indecent liberties. He will be required to register as a sex offender and will have lifetime supervision after his release from prison.

Bosiljevac was fired from USD 253 in Emporia last February after concerns about his conduct with students were brought to the district’s attention. He was arrested in May of 2020.

