TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Senior Center will hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The East Topeka Senior Center says it will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Center, the clinic is only for residents that are 65 and older.

To schedule an appointment, call 785-232-7765.

