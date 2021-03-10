Advertisement

Crews battling grass fire in Riley County community of May Day

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to extinguish a fire in the community of May Day in Riley County.

The fire was reported around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon near Wohler and May Day Roads. Firefighters from Riley and Washington Counties were at the scene to help fight the blaze; traffic control officers from the Riley County Police Department were also on scene to divert traffic. About 500 acres of grass have been burned so far.

The fire is still burning, but is under control. This is a developing story; we will update it as more information becomes available.

