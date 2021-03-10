Advertisement

CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that Americans who don’t have access to big box stores will have trouble getting vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers with more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times more than the number of Walmarts and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire broke out on 17th and Washburn, TFD is asking residents to avoid the area.
TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday near Kansas...
Man, 37, killed in single-vehicle crash late Monday in Manhattan
Rescue crews are on the scene at an East Topeka food plant after a worker was injured early...
Topeka fire crews help rescue worker injured in fall at Reser’s plant
Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less
Shawnee Co. plans to start Phase 2B of vaccination plan

Latest News

East Topeka Senior Center to host vaccine clinic
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W....
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Wednesday near downtown Topeka
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
Low chance
Latest on this evening's storm chance