Woman seriously injured Monday on I-35 crash in Osage County

A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 35 in Osage County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:43 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35, about 3 miles south of the Williamsburg exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Kia Optima was southbound on I-35 when it went off the roadway to the left, struck a guard rail and came to rest in the center median.

The driver, Cory Michael Newell, 49, of Waterloo, Iowa, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Newell wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Gail Jenson, 49, of Wichita, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Jenson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

