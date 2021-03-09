Advertisement

Wind blows semi over in Topeka

A semi truck was blown over on Tuesday afternoon.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wind blew a semi-truck over on 77th St. in Topeka on Tuesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the wind blew over a semi on 77th St. on Tuesday and went into a ditch.

According to deputies on the scene, the driver had to be extracted through a cutout windshield but will be okay.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck was carrying a load of candy.

