Wind blows semi over in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wind blew a semi-truck over on 77th St. in Topeka on Tuesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the wind blew over a semi on 77th St. on Tuesday and went into a ditch.

According to deputies on the scene, the driver had to be extracted through a cutout windshield but will be okay.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck was carrying a load of candy.

