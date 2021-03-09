Advertisement

Water main break closes Stratford Rd., Westover Rd.

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the closure of part of Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says there was a water main break near the intersection of 15th St., Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. It said the break was on the north side of the intersection and crews are currently on site.

According to the City, Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. have been closed and will be reassessed when the main is repaired.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

USDA extends free meals to children throughout summer
Midday in Kansas
Kansas ranks 10th in economic development projects per capita
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-9-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-9-21