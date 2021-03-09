Water main break closes Stratford Rd., Westover Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the closure of part of Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says there was a water main break near the intersection of 15th St., Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. It said the break was on the north side of the intersection and crews are currently on site.

According to the City, Stratford Rd. and Westover Rd. have been closed and will be reassessed when the main is repaired.

