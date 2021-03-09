UKHS St. Francis owners won’t confirm they are in talks to sell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The company that owns the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus is reportedly in talks about selling, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ardent Health owns 30 hospitals across the country, St. Francis being one of them.

In an article shared last month, the Wall Street Journal reported Life Point Health is in “on-and-off talks” to buy Ardent, a deal that could be valued at more than $2 billion.

However, St. Francis shared a statement from Ardent with 13 NEWS that suggests these talks aren’t unusual for a company their size.

“Ardent is committed to exploring new opportunities to work with like-minded organizations to improve care and expand access for the patients and communities we serve,” an Ardent spokesperson said. “While we regularly engage in such discussions, many do not come to fruition, therefore, we do not comment on rumor or speculation regarding plans the company may or may not be considering.”

