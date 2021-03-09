Advertisement

UKHS St. Francis owners won’t confirm they are in talks to sell

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The company that owns the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus is reportedly in talks about selling, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ardent Health owns 30 hospitals across the country, St. Francis being one of them.

In an article shared last month, the Wall Street Journal reported Life Point Health is in “on-and-off talks” to buy Ardent, a deal that could be valued at more than $2 billion.

However, St. Francis shared a statement from Ardent with 13 NEWS that suggests these talks aren’t unusual for a company their size.

“Ardent is committed to exploring new opportunities to work with like-minded organizations to improve care and expand access for the patients and communities we serve,” an Ardent spokesperson said. “While we regularly engage in such discussions, many do not come to fruition, therefore, we do not comment on rumor or speculation regarding plans the company may or may not be considering.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Water main break closes Stratford Rd., Westover Rd.
Midday in Kansas
Kansas ranks 10th in economic development projects per capita
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-9-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-9-21
Helping Hands talks about importance of micro-chipping pets
Helping Hands talks about importance of micro-chipping pets