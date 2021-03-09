Tuesday forecast: The warm and windy weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The warm and windy weather continues with highs in the 70s today and tomorrow before cooling down to end the week.

Confidence continues to increase on the likelihood of rain for all of northeast KS at some point to end the week or the weekend. This means there may be some areas that may not get rain until this weekend.

While there is a chance of sprinkles or light rain tonight, the better chance will come tomorrow night when the threat for storms develop between 6-8 pm. Once storms do develop the risk for hail/wind does exist. After tomorrow night’s storms the risk for t-storms are low and it’ll likely just be rain especially for the weekend. The probability of snow has reduced so took it out of the forecast but it is certainly something that will continue to be monitored throughout the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Most of the day will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing especially after 2pm from west to east (similar to yesterday). Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. There is a wind advisory for areas south of I-70 where stronger winds are likely. While the relative humidity will be higher than yesterday and the fire danger threat is not to the ‘extreme’ level it is still in the high to very high category so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Wind Advisory (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t completely rule out a brief light rain shower or sprinkles. Most spots dry. Lows only around 60°. Winds S 15-30 gusts around 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Generally mostly sunny with a few leftover clouds in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds S 25-35, gusts around 40 mph. Winds may begin to shift to the northwest in north-central KS due to the cold front in the afternoon this will lead to an extreme fire danger threat with the wind shift and the drop in humidity.

Storms could develop anytime in the evening so will certainly be watching the radar anytime after 6pm as any storms that develop may produce hail and stronger winds.

Highs will start to cool down Thursday through the weekend. Most of the rain may stay south of I-70 Friday through Saturday morning before spreading further north by Saturday afternoon. Did get rid of the snow in the 8 day due to the warmer temperatures compared to yesterday and the fact that even if any snow was going to mix in with the rain it wouldn’t have brought much of an impact. That doesn’t mean it can’t change and we can’t put snow back in so check back daily for updates.

Taking Action:

Despite the higher humidity and the fire danger threat lower than yesterday, it doesn’t mean it isn’t a major concern. Strong winds gusting 25-45 mph today, tonight and tomorrow will cause a lot of problems with any uncontrollable fires.

While there still remains some uncertainty on where storms will be tomorrow night, highest chance will be southeast of the turnpike. This means several areas north of I-70 may not get rain until Saturday afternoon.

Rain is looking likely, heavy at times late Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The t-storm threat is low.

Hail/wind risk with storms that develop after 6pm Wednesday and continue through the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

