Topeka Goodcents introduces Certified Clean Program

(Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Goodcents Certified Clean Program boasts hospital-grade daily cleanings with no-contact temperature checks for guests that come in stores.

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs says it will equip every restaurant in Topeka with revitalized safety measures, which include no-contact temperature check devices for guests and industrial-grade disinfectant electrostatic sprayers that are commonly used in hospitals. It said with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it is not letting up and instead will ramp up safety efforts that are meant to ensure the health and safety of guests and crews.

According to Goodcents, crew members are required to check their temperatures before work with a no-contact device. It said guests may also check their temperatures with the device if they choose to do so. Additionally, it said every restaurant will get electrostatic sprayers to ensure common areas and hard-to-reach nooks are disinfected. It said the sprayers are considered essential in the fight against COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

“These are above-and-beyond measures -- and not efforts you’ll find in the vast majority of restaurants anywhere in the nation,” said Farrellynn Wolf, CEO of Goodcents. “As guests begin to ease back into a more normal routine, we want to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep our crew and guests safe and healthy.”

Goodcents said a recent study shows the sprayers provided more decontamination for viruses and are superior to disinfectants that are spread around by workers. It said in short, the sprayer makes the disinfectant wrap around and cling to an entire surface.

According to Goodcents, the devices will be installed in the following Topeka restaurants:

  • 2060 N. Topeka Blvd.
  • 4210 SW 21st St.

